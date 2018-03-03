Crews respond to two fires in Fremont County

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office along with other agencies are responding to two different fires.

Sheriff's Deputies and the Penrose Fire Department are responding to Hwy 50 at mile marker 288 for a brush fire.

Deputies and Canon City Area Fire Protection District are also responding to a fire in the 1400 block of S 9th Street in Canon City. Reports say the fire is burning in a field with no structures around.

Fire danger is at a high in Southeastern Colorado as there has been a Red Flag Warning in effect until 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Fire crews responding to fires across the area are warning people to take extra caution in activities that could lead to a fire.