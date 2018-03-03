Weather Alert Day: Red Flag Warning today

Today's Forecast:
High Pressure over the Plains departs, large Low Pressure moves across, and between the two, we get uni-directional winds, which creates even higher fire danger. Slight chance for a brief, light shower El Paso County north, Sunday evening. Behind the storm, Monday is a cooler day...with ragged fair weather clouds racing across our sky. Maybe Tuesday too. I think we bottom out, temp-wise, Tuesday night-Wed AM, and the warm up begins in earnest by Thursday.
So, windy Sunday. Cold front comes through (with scant moisture) Sunday evening, drops the temps for early next week.
Fire Danger super high Sunday. Still high Monday.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 62; Low - 27. Sunny through midday; windy. Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.
PUEBLO: High - 68; Low - 28. Sunny through midday; windy. Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.
CANON CITY: High - 65; Low - 28. Sunny through midday; windy. Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 48; Low - 20. Mostly sunny until midday; windy. Brief PM shower. Mostly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 47; Low - 21. Mostly sunny until midday; windy. Brief PM shower. Mostly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.
PLAINS: High - 73; Low - 30. Sunny through midday; windy. Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 68; Low - 31. Sunny through midday; windy. Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.
Keep in mind there are still large mulch pile fires burning at Rocky Top Resources near downtown Colorado Springs causing smoke across our area. Check the area before calling 911 to report a fire. CLICK HERE FOR UPDATES ON THE FIRE
A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle closed I-70 just east of I-25 near downtown Denver Sunday morning.
A group of volunteers, city workers and the Manitou Springs Mayor gathered to put a stop to an ongoing issue in a unique part of the town.
A man is dead after reports of a possible shooting near Yuma and Yampa a little before 1:00 a.m.. Police say they found the man dead in the street.Colorado Springs Major Crimes Unit is on the scene.
Fire crews are fighting a mulch pile fire at Rocky Top Resources on E. Las Vegas Street.
