Weather Alert Day: Red Flag Warning today

Today's Forecast:

High Pressure over the Plains departs, large Low Pressure moves across, and between the two, we get uni-directional winds, which creates even higher fire danger. Slight chance for a brief, light shower El Paso County north, Sunday evening. Behind the storm, Monday is a cooler day...with ragged fair weather clouds racing across our sky. Maybe Tuesday too. I think we bottom out, temp-wise, Tuesday night-Wed AM, and the warm up begins in earnest by Thursday.

So, windy Sunday. Cold front comes through (with scant moisture) Sunday evening, drops the temps for early next week.

Fire Danger super high Sunday. Still high Monday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 62; Low - 27. Sunny through midday; windy. Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.

PUEBLO: High - 68; Low - 28. Sunny through midday; windy. Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.

CANON CITY: High - 65; Low - 28. Sunny through midday; windy. Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 48; Low - 20. Mostly sunny until midday; windy. Brief PM shower. Mostly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 47; Low - 21. Mostly sunny until midday; windy. Brief PM shower. Mostly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.

PLAINS: High - 73; Low - 30. Sunny through midday; windy. Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 68; Low - 31. Sunny through midday; windy. Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.

Keep in mind there are still large mulch pile fires burning at Rocky Top Resources near downtown Colorado Springs causing smoke across our area. Check the area before calling 911 to report a fire.