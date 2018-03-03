Quantcast

Weather Alert Day: Red Flag Warning today - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Weather Alert Day: Red Flag Warning today

Posted: Updated:

Today's Forecast:

High Pressure over the Plains departs, large Low Pressure moves across, and between the two, we get uni-directional winds, which creates even higher fire danger. Slight chance for a brief, light shower El Paso County north, Sunday evening. Behind the storm, Monday is a cooler day...with ragged fair weather clouds racing across our sky. Maybe Tuesday too. I think we bottom out, temp-wise, Tuesday night-Wed AM, and the warm up begins in earnest by Thursday.

So, windy Sunday. Cold front comes through (with scant moisture) Sunday evening, drops the temps for early next week.

Fire Danger super high Sunday. Still high Monday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 62; Low - 27. Sunny through midday; windy. Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.

PUEBLO: High - 68; Low - 28. Sunny through midday; windy. Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.

CANON CITY: High - 65; Low - 28. Sunny through midday; windy. Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 48; Low - 20. Mostly sunny until midday; windy. Brief PM shower. Mostly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 47; Low - 21. Mostly sunny until midday; windy. Brief PM shower. Mostly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.

PLAINS: High - 73; Low - 30. Sunny through midday; windy. Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 68; Low - 31. Sunny through midday; windy. Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight.

Keep in mind there are still large mulch pile fires burning at Rocky Top Resources near downtown Colorado Springs causing smoke across our area. Check the area before calling 911 to report a fire. CLICK HERE FOR UPDATES ON THE FIRE

RELATED LINKS:

Drive the Doppler Colorado Temperatures
7-Day Forecast National Temperatures
Weather Cameras Wind Chills
Traffic Wind Speeds
Closings and Delays Photos
Take 5 to Prepare Storm Safe
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?