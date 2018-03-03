UCCS splits doubleheader with Regis

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs baseball team split their doubleheader against Regis on Saturday as the Mountain Lions won the first game 5-4 before falling 13-8 in the second game.

In the first game, Scott Martinez drove in Jaeden Hegmann and Bryan Chapin on a double to give UCCS a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Reliever Brett Bowyer got his first win of the season after pitching 1.2 innings after starter Daniel Silva struck out five batters through 5.1 innings of work.

The second game saw the first grand slam inside Mountain Lion Park when Tyler Butz sent an 0-2 pitch past the left field fence, giving UCCS a 7-5 lead in the fourth inning.

However, the lead didn't last as the Rangers scored seven runs over the fifth and sixth innings.

With the split, the Mountain Lions' record is now 8-7 overall and 2-1 in conference action. The team will look to take the series tomorrow against Regis with the final game schedule for noon.