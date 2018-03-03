Air Force baseball falls to Dallas Baptist 7-1

Air Force baseball was downed 7-1 at #17 Dallas Baptist (6-3) Saturday afternoon at Horner Ballpark in Dallas, Texas. Freshman Michael Kolesar led the Falcons with his first-career home run.

The Falcons were held to five hits and scored its lone run on the home from Kolesar in the eighth inning.

Luke Eldred (2-1) tossed six scoreless innings for the win. The Patriots had 12 hits, led by Jameson Hannah, who went 3-for-5 with a run and RBI. Garrett Wolforth also homered for DBU.

Matt Hargreaves (0-3) pitched 4.1 innings in the start for the Falcons, striking out two. Josh Leaser tossed three scoreless and hitless innings in relief. Ethan Nichols also pitched in relief.

Ryan Robb, Colby Brown, Tyler Ward and Rob Dau also had hits for the Falcons.

Dallas Baptist scored a run in the second to take an early lead. The Patriots scored a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth go up 7-0.

The three game series finale is tomorrow. First pitch is 1 pm CT.