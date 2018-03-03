The Latest: 8th death reported following powerful Nor'easter

The Latest on the nor'easter that's battering coastal areas from Maryland to Maine (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Authorities are confirming the eighth death in the powerful nor'easter that swept across the Northeast.

A 37-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Friday afternoon when a tree fell on his pickup truck.

The Plymouth District Attorney's Office says Saturday that Ryan MacDonald, of Plympton, was found trapped in his truck after a large pine tree landed on the roof. MacDonald was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the truck's sole occupant.

MacDonald is the first Massachusetts resident confirmed dead in the storm and the third in New England.

3:30 p.m.

Roughly 2 million utility customers remain without electricity after a powerful storm swept across the Northeast.

And power companies say it could take days before power is restored in some areas.

The nor'easter also continued to cause travel delays on Saturday, a day after it hammered the region and caused some of the worst damage since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The storm knocked out Amtrak service between Washington D.C. and New York before it was restored Saturday morning. Other train lines were similarly affected.

Residents in several New England area states also braced for more flooding during high tides Saturday, though forecasters said the worst of the storm was over for most areas and that the system had moved hundreds of miles out to sea.

Areas from Maryland to Maine remained under flood warnings.

1:05 p.m.

The powerful nor'easter is continuing to cause railway problems up and down the Northeast.

Amtrak said riders should expect significant delays as service between Washington, D.C. and Boston resumed Saturday. Trains are running on a modified schedule after rail lines were shut down at the height of Friday's storm.

The commuter system Metro-North said service in parts of Connecticut and Long Island, New York, remain suspended Saturday due to fallen utility poles and trees.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority reported some subway and commuter rail trains to communities hardest hit by flooding were experiencing delays.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency Saturday, joining Maryland and Virginia governors who made the declarations Friday. Declaring a state of emergency allows states to deploy federal resources and request aid.

9:50 a.m.

Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and businesses.

Residents in eastern Massachusetts are bracing for more flooding Saturday with high tides expected around noon. Dozens of people were rescued overnight from high waters in Quincy by local police and National Guard troops.

Authorities reported two more deaths from the storm, bringing the total in the Northeast to at least seven. A 25-year-old man in Connecticut and a 57-year-old man in Pennsylvania died when trees fell on their cars Friday.

The National Weather Service expects wind gusts of up to 40 mph in coastal areas Saturday, down from Friday's hurricane-force gusts.

