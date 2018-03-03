California couple faces charges after children found living in box

A couple in California is facing charges after their three children were found living in a box.

Mona Kirk and Daniel Panico were in court Friday on three felony counts of child abuse. Authorities say the children have been living in these conditions in the desert for the last four years.

The children were found in a wooden hut made of plywood and mattresses surrounded by piles of trash and human feces. According to officials, there was also no electricity or running water to the shack.

The local sheriff's office found the children in very poor and unsafe living conditions, as they didn't have enough food and water.

Investigators say the children are 11, 13 and 14 years old. The children are now in custody of children and family services.

Kirk and Panico are being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.