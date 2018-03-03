Weather Alert Day: High Fire Danger

Today's Forecast:

High pressure over the Plains gives us a south and SW wind...but in addition...a large, sprawling storm now pushing ashore on the West Coast combines its' circulation, to double down on winds for us. This channeling aligns winds at all levels, so we get the max winds possible from the effect, tonight, Sunday, into Monday too. The Heaviest winds will be Sunday, will be either south or over the peaks...but in the Front Range, expect 30mph steady, and gusts 45-50mph. Winds will be of a more blustery nature Monday, coming and going, as cooler air pours in. Other than the slim chance for a few sprinkles Sunday evening around suppertime, no precipitation is in for the forecast for another entire week.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 36, High - 62. Clear and breezy tonight, not cold. Sunny through midday, then partly sunny. Very windy.

PUEBLO: Low - 32, High - 65. Clear skies and breezy tonight, not cold. Sunny through midday, then partly sunny. Very windy.

CANON CITY: Low - 35, High - 63. Clear skies and breezy tonight, not cold. Sunny through midday, then partly sunny. Very windy.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 30, High - 48. Clear and breezy tonight, not cold. Sunny through mid-morning, then partly sunny. Perhaps a mid-afternoon sprinkle/flurry Very windy.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 30, High - 47. Clear and breezy tonight, not cold. Sunny through mid-morning, then partly sunny. Perhaps a mid-afternoon sprinkle/flurry Very windy.

PLAINS: Low - 36, High - 72. Clear and breezy tonight, not cold. Sunny through midday, then partly sunny. Very windy.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 35, High - 68. Clear and breezy tonight, not cold. Sunny through midday, then mostly sunny. Very windy.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: None in sight! A sprinkle Springs north, Sunday early evening, and then nothing until at least next Saturday!