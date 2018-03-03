Quantcast

Eastbound Hwy 50 closed in Pueblo due to fire

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO -

CDOT says eastbound Hwy 50 at mile marker 305 near McCulloch Blvd in Pueblo is closed due to a brush fire.

This in Pueblo West, so avoid the area if you can. Three agencies are on scene, the fire is burning at about five acres.

There is no estimated time of reopening. 

We are working to get more information and will update the story once that comes in.

(Photos courtesy of Code 4 Photography) 

