Eastbound Hwy 50 closed in Pueblo due to fire

CDOT says eastbound Hwy 50 at mile marker 305 near McCulloch Blvd in Pueblo is closed due to a brush fire.

This in Pueblo West, so avoid the area if you can. Three agencies are on scene, the fire is burning at about five acres.

WB 50@305 is reopened- EB Still closed https://t.co/VuTOIDGzO9 — CSP Pueblo (@CSP_Pueblo) March 3, 2018

There is no estimated time of reopening.

(Photos courtesy of Code 4 Photography)