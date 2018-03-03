Quantcast

Grass fire burning in Pueblo - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Grass fire burning in Pueblo

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO -

Multiple fires have been reported over the last day as Southern Colorado is in a Red Flag Warning until tonight, a grass fire in Pueblo is also burning.

The fire is near 11th and Pueblo Blvd. Fire crews are working to get the fire under control, there is smoke visible in the area.

There is no word on any structures threatened or how the fire started.

We will send any updates once more information becomes available. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?