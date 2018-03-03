Multiple crews respond to grass fire along E. Las Vegas St.

As 5:30 p.m. crews are using excavators to move the mulch piles in search for any hidden fires, smoke levels have significantly gone down. Fire crews say the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Nearly 100 firefighters battled the blazes all Saturday afternoon. Most fire crews will be going home within the next hour, but the fire is expected to take two days to fully extinguish.

Cause of this fire will be under investigation, still unknown cause. The majority of fire units will be leaving at 1900 hrs.. incident will be monitored throughout the night for any possible rekindle of this fire. pic.twitter.com/nULafIqiUv — LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) March 4, 2018

The fire will be monitored overnight for any possible rekindling.

As of 3:00 p.m. multiple loader's are being used in assisting with moving the burning mulch piles. Smoke is still visible, but is starting to dissipate.

UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. EB MLK Bypass at I-25 is closed due to fire.

Fire crews are fighting a mulch pile fire at Rocky Top Resources on E. Las Vegas Street. The area is near the MLK Bypass (Highway 24) and I-25.

Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Stratmoor Hills Fire Department and the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department are on scene or on the way to the scene.

Fire moving thru multiple mulch piles, moving quickly due to wind gusts pic.twitter.com/BWMXY6skLF — LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) March 3, 2018

There are no hydrants within the property causing crews to truck in water. Colorado Springs Firefighters say the fire started in one mulch pile and spread to two others. Crews are now working to prevent the fire from spreading to any other piles as the wind is causing difficulty.

There have been no reported injuries or any structures threatened.

Southbound E. Las Vegas Street remained closed most of the day to allow room for fire crews.

Fire crews responding to a fire in the Rocky Top Resources Inc complex. Working to get info @KOAA pic.twitter.com/RQRojouqR6 — Ryan Mutch (@ryanmutchkoaa) March 3, 2018

Southern Colorado is under a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. this evening. We're still under dry conditions, with warm weather, and winds forecasted to pick up this evening ahead of a cold front.

Forecast: Weather Alert Day: Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m.

