Weather Alert Day: Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m.

Today's Forecast: A broad ridge of high pressure over the Plains is bringing both the clear skies and warmer temps, and this will continue into Sunday. Our local atmosphere is developing what is called, a "uni-directional" flow...which means that...the winds are aligning at all levels. This has a couple effects. It means warmer temps, faster. And it means, stronger winds with time, because they are in alignment, flowing together in the same direction. So, this means breezy conditions Saturday afternoon, becoming windy Saturday night and Sunday. And then, a cold front comes through (with scant moisture), which drops the temps for early next week.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 68; Low - 36. Sunny, warm, breezy today. Clear, breezy, not very cold tonight..

PUEBLO: High - 73; Low - 32. Sunny, warm, breezy today. Clear, breezy, not very cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 71; Low - 35. Sunny, warm, breezy today. Clear, breezy, not cold tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 57; Low - 32. Sunny, warm, windy today. Clear, breezy, not that cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 56; Low - 30. Sunny, warm, breezy today. Clear, breezy tonight.

PLAINS: High - 75; Low - 35. Sunny, warm, breezy today. Clear, breezy, not cold tonight..

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 70; Low - 36. Sunny, warm, breezy today. Clear, breezy, not cold tonight..

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Other than a cold front passing through Sunday evening, shaving back temps for Monday through Wednesday, no real weather makers around for a week. So, the only concerns, are for elevated Fire Danger this weekend.