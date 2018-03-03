Weather Alert Day: Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m.

Today's Forecast: A broad ridge of high pressure over the Plains is bringing both the clear skies and warmer temps, and this will continue into Sunday. Our local atmosphere is developing what is called, a "uni-directional" flow...which means that...the winds are aligning at all levels. This has a couple effects. It means warmer temps, faster. And it means, stronger winds with time, because they are in alignment, flowing together in the same direction. So, this means breezy conditions Saturday afternoon, becoming windy Saturday night and Sunday. And then, a cold front comes through (with scant moisture), which drops the temps for early next week.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 68; Low - 36. Sunny, warm, breezy today. Clear, breezy, not very cold tonight..
PUEBLO: High - 73; Low - 32. Sunny, warm, breezy today. Clear, breezy, not very cold tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 71; Low - 35. Sunny, warm, breezy today. Clear, breezy, not cold tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 57; Low - 32. Sunny, warm, windy today. Clear, breezy, not that cold tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 56; Low - 30. Sunny, warm, breezy today. Clear, breezy tonight.
PLAINS: High - 75; Low - 35. Sunny, warm, breezy today. Clear, breezy, not cold tonight..
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 70; Low - 36. Sunny, warm, breezy today. Clear, breezy, not cold tonight..
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Other than a cold front passing through Sunday evening, shaving back temps for Monday through Wednesday, no real weather makers around for a week. So, the only concerns, are for elevated Fire Danger this weekend.
RELATED LINKS:
|Drive the Doppler
|Colorado Temperatures
|7-Day Forecast
|National Temperatures
|Weather Cameras
|Wind Chills
|Traffic
|Wind Speeds
|Closings and Delays
|Photos
|Take 5 to Prepare
|Storm Safe
A Grand Junction man who was set free from prison after his 300 year prison sentence was thrown out was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday.
A Grand Junction man who was set free from prison after his 300 year prison sentence was thrown out was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday.
A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended.
A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended.
The Conejos County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Conejos County Jail Friday morning.
The Conejos County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Conejos County Jail Friday morning.
Police have blocked off access to a home on the 3400 block of Kirkwood Drive in southeastern Colorado Springs as part of an investigation into a wounded party.
Police have blocked off access to a home on the 3400 block of Kirkwood Drive in southeastern Colorado Springs as part of an investigation into a wounded party.