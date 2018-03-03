Pueblo police, other law enforcement agencies tackle homelessness

Pueblo police joined forces with Pueblo Fire Department, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Union Pacific Police Department, and Colorado Parks and wildlife, in an effort to take care of homelessness in the Fountain Creek area.

'This is only the 2nd time we've ever done it, and if it was up to me we'd do it periodically and it's just one of those things, you see a lot of different agencies, a lot of people here, a lot of logistical things to get it done,' said Sergeant Franklyn Ortega, with the Pueblo Police Department. The law enforcement agencies spent hours Saturday looking for homeless camps in the area.

Officers utilized drones to discover the areas for law enforcement to target.

Additionally, officers rode all-terrain vehicles to get to the areas.

'This is a very big area, real rough terrain,' added Sgt. Ortega, 'it's one of those things without the UTVs and the ATVs, and then the drone to help us out it just makes it a lot easier,' said Ortega.

Among some of the damage, burned areas from fires started by people living in the woods.