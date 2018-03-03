All clear after suspicious device brought to Florence Police Department

The Pueblo Bomb Squad has given the all clear at the Florence Police Department following the investigation of a suspicious device brought in by a civilian.

Before 10:30 a.m., the a concerned person brought the device in after finding it at a nearby park.

Authorities determined the device was something used in the hobby of geocaching and not a threatening device.

It is a glass mason jar, covered in camouflage duct tape. Inside officers found notes, a knife, a flashlight, beads, and a golf ball.

All the roads around the Florence Police Department were closed and people living nearby were notified about the incident.

As of 12:25 p.m, the bomb squad and Fremont County Sheriff's Office are preparing to clear the scene, allowing the Florence PD to get back to normal operations.

News 5's Jessica Barreto will have more on the incident tonight on News 5 at 4:30 p.m.