All clear after suspicious device brought to Florence Police Department

The Pueblo Bomb Squad has given the all clear at the Florence Police Department following the investigation of a suspicious device brought in by a civilian.
Before 10:30 a.m., the a concerned person brought the device in after finding it at a nearby park.
Authorities determined the device was something used in the hobby of geocaching and not a threatening device.
It is a glass mason jar, covered in camouflage duct tape. Inside officers found notes, a knife, a flashlight, beads, and a golf ball.
All the roads around the Florence Police Department were closed and people living nearby were notified about the incident.
As of 12:25 p.m, the bomb squad and Fremont County Sheriff's Office are preparing to clear the scene, allowing the Florence PD to get back to normal operations.
News 5's Jessica Barreto will have more on the incident tonight on News 5 at 4:30 p.m.
A Grand Junction man who was set free from prison after his 300 year prison sentence was thrown out was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday.
A Grand Junction man who was set free from prison after his 300 year prison sentence was thrown out was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday.
A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended.
A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended.
The Conejos County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Conejos County Jail Friday morning.
The Conejos County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Conejos County Jail Friday morning.
Police have blocked off access to a home on the 3400 block of Kirkwood Drive in southeastern Colorado Springs as part of an investigation into a wounded party.
Police have blocked off access to a home on the 3400 block of Kirkwood Drive in southeastern Colorado Springs as part of an investigation into a wounded party.