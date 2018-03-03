Quantcast

White House on lockdown for shots fired call along north fence - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

White House on lockdown for shots fired call along north fence

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON D.C. -

A report of shots fired near the White House north lawn has the complex under a shelter in place order from the US Secret Service. 

According to the Secret Service a person reportedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound along the north fence line. No one else was injured.

President Trump is not in Washington D.C as he spends the weekend at his estate in south Florida.
 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CSPD arrests man previously convicted of sexual assaults in Grand Junction

    CSPD arrests man previously convicted of sexual assaults in Grand Junction

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:06 PM EST2018-03-03 02:06:54 GMT

    A Grand Junction man who was set free from prison after his 300 year prison sentence was thrown out was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday. 

    A Grand Junction man who was set free from prison after his 300 year prison sentence was thrown out was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday. 

  • Police catch suspect in Michigan double shooting

    Police catch suspect in Michigan double shooting

    Saturday, March 3 2018 7:39 AM EST2018-03-03 12:39:54 GMT
    James Eric Davis Jr of Michigan is being held for the murders of his parents at Central Michigan University.James Eric Davis Jr of Michigan is being held for the murders of his parents at Central Michigan University.

    A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended. 

    A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended. 

  • Inmates escape from Conejos County jail

    Inmates escape from Conejos County jail

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-03-03 05:39:25 GMT

    The Conejos County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Conejos County Jail Friday morning.

    The Conejos County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Conejos County Jail Friday morning.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?