Authorities say a man shot himself to death near White House

The Secret Service says a man shot himself to death Saturday as he stood near the fence along the north side of the White House.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time. The White House says Trump has been briefed on the shooting.
Authorities are seeking to notify the man's relatives and haven't released his name.
Speaking for the Secret Service, Mason F. Brayman says the man approached the fence shortly before noon and fired several rounds from a handgun. Brayman says none of the shots appear to have been directed toward the White House.
Secret Service officers set up a perimeter around the White House grounds Saturday afternoon, limiting access and rerouting tourists as they investigated.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
A Grand Junction man who was set free from prison after his 300 year prison sentence was thrown out was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday.
A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended.
The Conejos County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Conejos County Jail Friday morning.
Police have blocked off access to a home on the 3400 block of Kirkwood Drive in southeastern Colorado Springs as part of an investigation into a wounded party.
