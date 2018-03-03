Woman found at Kirkwood Dr home in critical condition

A Grand Junction man who was set free from prison after his 300 year prison sentence was thrown out was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday.
A Grand Junction man who was set free from prison after his 300 year prison sentence was thrown out was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday.
A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended.
A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended.
The Conejos County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Conejos County Jail Friday morning.
The Conejos County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Conejos County Jail Friday morning.
Police have blocked off access to a home on the 3400 block of Kirkwood Drive in southeastern Colorado Springs as part of an investigation into a wounded party.
Police have blocked off access to a home on the 3400 block of Kirkwood Drive in southeastern Colorado Springs as part of an investigation into a wounded party.