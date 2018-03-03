Colorado Springs secure home on Kirkwood Dr for investigation

Police have blocked off access to a home on the 3400 block of Kirkwood Drive in southeastern Colorado Springs as part of an investigation into a wounded party.

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black has updated the situation to state the wounded person is in critical and unstable condition. Previously it was stated the person had died.

Officers were called to the home early Saturday morning to assist as part of medical call. The circumstances of the original call out have not been released.

The injured party was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department's Major Crimes unit have not yet arrived on the scene.