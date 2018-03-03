Quantcast

CSPD arrests man previously convicted of sexual assaults in Gran - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

CSPD arrests man previously convicted of sexual assaults in Grand Junction

A Grand Junction man who was set free from prison after his 300 year prison sentence was thrown out was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday.

Police arrested 46-year-old Michael McFadden Friday, after CSPD said he failed to register as a sex offender in Colorado Springs. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

According to police, a tipster called police after recognizing McFadden at the El Paso County Citizen’s Service Center.

McFadden was sentenced to more than 300 years in prison in connection to sexual assaults on six children. However, he was released after the state court of appeals ruled in his favor that his trial was delayed beyond the state's speedy trial requirements.

The 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubenstein said McFadden had asked for a continuance twice, which should have waived his right to a speedy trial, but the appeals court ruled in McFadden's favor.

Because the conviction was overturned, he cannot be retried for that case.

According to the Mesa County District Attorney even though this conviction was overturned, McFadden will still be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life as a result of a 1990 conviction for sex assault of a child. 

