Woman claims she was sexually assaulted by stranger met in Walmart

Colorado Springs Police Department's Major Crimes Detectives are working a sexual assault investigation about a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a man she met in a the Walmart on E. Platte Avenue.

Friday night, just before 11 p.m., the woman walked into the Police Operations Center on S.. Nevada to file a report.

She told officers she was inside a store on E. Platte Ave. near Chelton when an unknown male threatened to hurt her if she didn't follow his instructions. The victim says she was taken to a nearby motel where she was sexually assaulted.

After filing the report, the woman was treated at a local hospital.

As of Saturday morning there is no additional information available on the case nor a description of a possible suspect.

