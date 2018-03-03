Water main break closes WB Constitution at Academy Blvd

Be prepared for a detour through the day on westbound Constitution Ave near Academy Blvd. A water main break early Friday had water all over the roadway.
As a result, all of westbound Constitution Avenue from Academy Blvd to Sussex Lane will be closed as crews work to repave the area where break repairs started Friday.
Colorado Springs Utilities expects traffic impacts to last through the day. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
This will impact commuters coming from the east side of the city towards downtown. If this is a route you normally take, we recommend you use E Platte Avenue or Galley Rd.
A Grand Junction man who was set free from prison after his 300 year prison sentence was thrown out was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday.
A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended.
The Conejos County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Conejos County Jail Friday morning.
The Colorado House of Representatives has voted to expel Thornton Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock following sexual harassment accusations from five women. A two-thirds majority was needed to expel Lebsock from the House. It was the first time a member of the Colorado House of Representatives has been expelled from office in 103 years. Results of an independent investigation discovered 11 different allegations from five different women were credible. On Friday, Lebs...
