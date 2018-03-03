Water main break closes WB Constitution at Academy Blvd

Quantcast

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Be prepared for a detour through the day on westbound Constitution Ave near Academy Blvd. A water main break early Friday had water all over the roadway.

As a result, all of westbound Constitution Avenue from Academy Blvd to Sussex Lane will be closed as crews work to repave the area where break repairs started Friday.

Colorado Springs Utilities expects traffic impacts to last through the day. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

This will impact commuters coming from the east side of the city towards downtown. If this is a route you normally take, we recommend you use E Platte Avenue or Galley Rd.
 

