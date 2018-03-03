Weather Alert Day: Fire Danger continues under bright and breezy conditions

Today's Forecast: A broad ridge of high pressure over the Plains is bringing both the clear skies and warmer temps, and this will continue into Sunday. Our local atmosphere is developing what is called, a "uni-directional" flow...which means that...the winds are aligning at all levels. This has a couple effects. It means warmer temps, faster. And it means, stronger winds with time, because they are in alignment, flowing together in the same direction. So, this means breezy conditions Saturday afternoon, becoming windy Saturday night and Sunday. And then, a cold front comes through (with scant moisture), which drops the temps for early next week.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 68; Low - 36. Sunny & warm. Breezy, by afternoon. Clear, breezy, not that cold tonight..
PUEBLO: High - 73; Low - 32. Sunny side up. Warm & breezy, by afternoon. Clear, breezy, not that cold tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 71; Low - 35. Sunny side up. Warm & breezy, by afternoon. Clear, breezy, not that cold tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 57; Low - 32. Sunny...breezy, by afternoon. Clear, breezy, not that cold tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 56; Low - 30. Sunny, breezy by afternoon. Clear, breezy tonight.
PLAINS: High - 75; Low - 35. Sunny. Warm & breezy, by afternoon. Clear, breezy, not that cold tonight..
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 70; Low - 36. Sunny side up. Warm & breezy, by afternoon. Clear, breezy, not that cold tonight..
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Other than a cold front passing through Sunday evening, shaving back temps for Monday through Wednesday, no real weather makers around for a week. So, the only concerns, are for elevated Fire Danger this weekend.
A Grand Junction man who was set free from prison after his 300 year prison sentence was thrown out was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday.
A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended.
The Conejos County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Conejos County Jail Friday morning.
The Colorado House of Representatives has voted to expel Thornton Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock following sexual harassment accusations from five women. A two-thirds majority was needed to expel Lebsock from the House. It was the first time a member of the Colorado House of Representatives has been expelled from office in 103 years. Results of an independent investigation discovered 11 different allegations from five different women were credible. On Friday, Lebs...
