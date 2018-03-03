Daniel Carlson, former TCA kicker, vying to impress at NFL Combine

If you think it's cutthroat being an NFL player, try being a kicker.

"There are 32 jobs available and there are more than 32 good kickers."

That's what Daniel Carlson said in Indianapolis. He is just one of 11 kicker invited to tryout and workout for the NFL Scouts in attendance. The former Classical Academy kicker just wrapped up his career at Auburn, finishing as a 80 percent field goal kicker but never missed a single Point After Attempt in the four years he played - 198-0.

On Friday during his workout at Lucas Oil Stadium in front of all NFL scouts, Carlson didn't miss a kick.

"You could always bring in a vet but I'm just hoping someone will take a chance on me," said Carlson.

Carlson is projected to be taken in the fifth or sixth round by Draft experts but kickers are a hard sell on a draft pick.

"He has the talent and the mechanics to be taken on the third day of the draft and become an early contributor as long as his ball striking and confidence are where they need to be," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.

His family hailed from Alabama and both mom and dad were student athletes at the University of Alabama if anyone is wondering how a kicker from Colorado Springs in 2A Football wound up on the plains in Auburn, Alabama.

Carlson reflected on his journey from Northgate Parkway to potentially the NFL.

"After the on the field work out I called my old special teams coach (Chris Coughlin) from high school - who asked me years ago to start kicking at church - I called him and thanked him for being apart of the process and trying out football and here I am today and it's been a fun journey."