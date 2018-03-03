Quantcast

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo expecting several baby animals - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo expecting several baby animals

Posted: Updated:

It's almost springtime at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and that means getting ready to add some members to the family!

Zookeepers are expecting two giraffe babies, but also a baby orangutan and a baby Wallaby! 

News 5 Photojournalist AJ Vega has more on baby fever spreading at the zoo.

