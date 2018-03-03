4A Girls field set for Final Four

Pack your bags, Southern Colorado. It's going to be a big weekend in Denver.

The 4A Girls Basketball Final Four is set and Pueblo South, Widefield and Mesa Ridge will represent.

It would be a complete four-way tie but #3 Air Academy fell to defending champ #6 Evergreen 50-36 on Friday night.

#8 Mesa Ridge had the biggest win of the night with a 66-63 win over top seeded Pueblo West.

#12 Pueblo South took care of business against #20 Sierra, 70-38. This is back to back trips to the Final Four for the Colts.

#15 Widefield outlasted #10 Golden 50-49 on the road. This is head coach Jim McManus last season in charge of girls basketball.

Widefield will play Evergreen next Thursday in Denver at the Coliseum following Mesa Ridge hosting Pueblo South.

-------------------------------------

The 3A playoff bracket got underway Friday night all over the state.

Both St. Mary's teams will advance to the next round, the girls defeated Roaring Fork 62-26. The boys team beat Platte Valley 57-53.

CSCS teams weren't so fortunate, the boys falling 55-44 to Grand Valley. The girls team beat Brush 58-33.

Both Vanguard teams split with the girls losing to Jefferson Academy 57-48. The Vanguard boys team made quick work of DSST: Green Valley Ranch, 66-42. They play Lutheran Saturday at 1pm at James Irwin School. Luthern beat La Junta 51-49.

Manitou Springs Girls team beat Faith Christian 43-36. They will play Centauri Saturday at 1pm.