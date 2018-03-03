Man says reckless driving happening in Quail Lake area

Reckless driving in a Colorado Springs neighborhood has people who live in the area worried.

One man, who has asked to remain anonymous for his own safety, says speeding and blowing through stop signs has been going on for years.

It's why he's now working to try and make the Quail Lake area safer to prevent tragedy.

"It's like a race track."

This man is talking about the 30 mile per hour stretch of road in the Quail Lake neighborhood.

"It's really, extremely bad, worse during the commute hours."

He says speeding and other reckless driving usually happens from 5:30-6:30 in the morning and from 4:30-6:30 in the evening.

"I will not walk that stretch. I've instructed my family not to walk that stretch."

His biggest fear is "death or grievous bodily injury to civilians, to babies, pets, senior citizens, all ages...there's a lot of walking that goes on along that route."

Others in the area agree. While no one felt comfortable speaking on camera, several people are echoing this man's concerns. Their plea is for drivers to simply slow down.

In the hopes of correcting the problem before someone gets hurt, this man is continuing to ask for help from law enforcement.

He'd like to see "very efficient, short, unpredictable, maybe once a month, once a quarter, radar patrols in that area...they are undermanned, but I feel if this is looked at strategically and tactically that they can remedy it very quickly."

The man says he has reached out to Colorado Springs Police several times over the past year regarding this situation.

News 5 spoke with police earlier this week. They say they don't have information about this specific complaint. However, they are now aware of the concern and will monitor the area.