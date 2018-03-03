Pueblo Rep. Esgar: Lebsock's removal a step forward for Colorado politics

Following sexual harassment accusations from five women Democratic Representative Steve Lebsock was expelled from the Colorado House of Representatives on Friday.

It's the first time this has happened in over 100 years.

After hours of very emotional testimony the house voted 52-9 to expel Lebsock. It's after a three-month investigation by a third-party investigator who found the accusations by five women credible.

Lebsock has denied any wrongdoing and still feels he has been denied due process.

"The formal investigative write-up was received by leadership on Tuesday morning and now we're here voting on expulsion on Friday. Members all I ask for is due process."

Those were the words of Representative Steve Lebsock just hours before his expulsion from the Colorado House of Representatives.

News 5 spoke with Democratic Representative Denaya Esgar following Friday's vote.

She said, "Today I feel like we made a giant step forward in the state of Colorado standing up for survivors of assault and harassment."

Esgar, who also made an emotional plea for Lebsock's removal, says it was important to bring the vote forward and see bipartisan support.

"Some republicans told me that part of the reason they ended up moving to vote yes was because of the retaliation that has taken place in the few months since the report was initially filed by Representative Lebsock."

Esgar expressed that Lebsock's demeanor also led to his downfall.

"I think listening to him today people really felt like he wasn't being genuine, felt like he had no remorse for anything that he had done...quite honestly the fact that he wasn't in the chamber for most of the day I think had a big impact on some people's votes today."

She believes that the vote is an important component of the legislative leadership's promise to change sexual harassment policy moving forward.

"It was repeated over and over again since the beginning that the policy isn't as effective as we would hope it would be for the accuser and for the accused, and I'm confident, especially after today and the results of today's vote, that we have commitment from people in this building to work together to make sure we get it right."

