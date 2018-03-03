Woodland Park Schools back in session following threat

School is back in session for students in Woodland Park.

The district was shut down on Wednesday and Thursday following a threat found in the high school.

While schools reopened on Friday some parents still kept their kids home. A district official says out of the 2,400 students in the district about 10 percent were not in school on Friday. For those that did return, the district says most were ready and happy to be back.

The threat, found last Friday, was written on the wall of a girls bathroom at the high school and specifically targeted Wednesday. Law enforcement deemed the threat credible which led to the school's closure.

On Friday, the district said progress was made in the investigation. The decision to reopen schools is one many parents say they support.

Scott Thorpe said, "You gotta get back on the horse. You gotta get back on it and go back to school."

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate this situation and is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible. That reward started at $500 and as of Friday, was up to $2,100.

