Woodland Park Schools back in session following threat

A Grand Junction man who was set free from prison after his 300 year prison sentence was thrown out was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday.
A Grand Junction man who was set free from prison after his 300 year prison sentence was thrown out was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday.
The Conejos County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Conejos County Jail Friday morning.
The Conejos County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Conejos County Jail Friday morning.
Pueblo Police are asking for help to identify two masked men who robbed an AT&T store off of W. Northern Avenue Thursday morning.
Pueblo Police are asking for help to identify two masked men who robbed an AT&T store off of W. Northern Avenue Thursday morning.
"I miss my partner and my friend--doing life with him,"
"I miss my partner and my friend--doing life with him,"