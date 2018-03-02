Parks and Wildlife reminds boaters to look for zebra mussels

With spring and summer right around the corner, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding boaters to check their vessels and equipment to stop the spread of invasive zebra mussels to Colorado lakes.
The organization performed its first decontamination of the season Friday, finding some mussels in some tough to find spots.
The mussels can clog water infrastructure, damage boats, and reduce water quality in our lakes, leading to expensive clean up costs.
Last Memorial Day weekend, CPW officers said they found 11 boats with invasive species at Lake Pueblo.
A Teller County man will spend the weekend in jail on several charges after deputies said the threatened to kill his own children and made threats involving a middle school in Divide.
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?
The Colorado House of Representatives has voted to expel Thornton Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock following sexual harassment accusations from five women. A two-thirds majority was needed to expel Lebsock from the House. It was the first time a member of the Colorado House of Representatives has been expelled from office in 103 years. Results of an independent investigation discovered 11 different allegations from five different women were credible. On Friday, Lebs...
