Parks and Wildlife reminds boaters to look for zebra mussels

With spring and summer right around the corner, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding boaters to check their vessels and equipment to stop the spread of invasive zebra mussels to Colorado lakes.

The organization performed its first decontamination of the season Friday, finding some mussels in some tough to find spots.

The mussels can clog water infrastructure, damage boats, and reduce water quality in our lakes, leading to expensive clean up costs.

Last Memorial Day weekend, CPW officers said they found 11 boats with invasive species at Lake Pueblo.

