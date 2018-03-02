Quantcast

Gary Harris scores 26 points, Nuggets beat Grizzlies

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -

Gary Harris scored 26 points, hitting a key basket with just under a minute left, and the Denver Nuggets weathered a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-102 on Friday night.
  
Harris was 11 of 18 from the field to help the Nuggets snap a two-game skid. Will Barton added 24 points, and Paul Millsap added 15 as Denver sent the Grizzlies to their 12th straight loss.
  
Marc Gasol led Memphis with 22 points and nine rebounds, Jarell Martin had 16 points, and Dillon Brooks 13 points.
  
Denver held onto the eighth spot in the Western Conference playoff. The Nuggets entered the night a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers for the final postseason spot.
  
Memphis trailed by 13 early in the fourth, but clicked off a 16-6 run to significantly cut into the Denver lead. Eventually, Memphis would get ton 104-102 with a pair of free throws from Gasol with 1:38 left.
  
But Harris nailed a jumper with just under a minute left as the Nuggets scored the game's final four points.
  
Both teams shot well in most of the first half. Midway through the second, Denver was still at 69 percent before ending the half at 61 percent. Memphis was still above 50 percent in the second, but couldn't maintain that pace.
  
The Nuggets were somewhat hampered by 13 turnovers, but the shooting accuracy allowed them to carry a 63-54 lead into the break as Barton had 14 and Millsap 10.
  
Martin led the Grizzlies with 14 before intermission.
  
TIP-INS
  
Nuggets: Millsap, who came off the bench when he returned to action Tuesday after missing 44 games, was in the starting lineup. ...The Nuggets failed to reach 114 points. Denver had scored at least 114 in nine of its previous 10 games. ... C Nikola Jokic, who had recorded a triple-double in three of the previous five games, managed nine points, nine rebounds and five assist.
  
Grizzlies: Because of injuries and illness, Memphis had 10 players available, including G Wayne Selden on limited minutes in his first game back from right knee soreness. ... The last time Memphis had a 12-game losing streak was from Jan. 6-31, 2009.
  
UP NEXT
  
Nuggets: At Cleveland on Saturday night.
  
Grizzlies: At Orlando on Saturday night.
 

  Teller County man jailed after making threats to own children

    A Teller County man will spend the weekend in jail on several charges after deputies said the threatened to kill his own children and made threats involving a middle school in Divide. 

  Firefighters find homeless camp in storm drain along I-25

    Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.

  Penrose woman slapped with $22,000 monthly care bond bill for seized horses

    In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?

