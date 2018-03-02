E-bikes growing in popularity and powering policy discussion in Colorado Springs

Technology is expanding the meaning of the term pedal power in the form of electric bikes (e-bikes). More e-bikes brings more questions about where they should be allowed in local parks and on trails.

It is the motivation behind a show and ride e-bike meeting in Colorado Springs. City, county and state parks managers invited by trail advocates and e-bike retailers to meet at a local trail to learn more about e-bikes and go for a ride. Allen Beauchamp with Bike Colorado Springs helped organize the event. He said, “"Discovered that there's a lot of folks that are talking about the e-bikes, we're making regulations, we're developing maps. We're coming up with how they'll be utilized, where they're going to be legal."

Colorado Springs Parks leaders recently created new policy regarding use of e-bikes on local trails. The policy will allow Class 1 e-bike on urban trails but prohibits them on multi-use trails.