Before vote to expel him, former Democrat Rep. Lebsock changed parties

COLORADO SPRINGS -

A Colorado lawmaker expelled from office over sexual misconduct allegations switched parties right before the vote, a move which would allow Republicans to name his replacement.
  
Rep. Steve Lebsock was a Democrat but changed his registration Friday to Republican.
  
The secretary of state's office says the switch was made about an hour before the expulsion vote as lawmakers debated his fate.
  
Because he technically was a Republican when he was expelled, a group of local Republicans would normally decide who will fill the district vacancy.
  
But the state GOP says that vacancy committee might decline to fill his seat with a Republican.
  
If that happens, Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper would appoint a replacement.
  
Democrats will still maintain their control of the chamber despite losing his seat.

