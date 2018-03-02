Pueblo Social Services moves downtown

Years after their previous building was condemned due to structural problems, the Pueblo County Department of Social Services has a new home. The agency moved into the empty First Baptist Church building on 9th Street downtown.

The County chose this site because it is more centrally located and easier to reach for clients who depend on public transportation.

Pueblo has the third busiest social services office in the state.

"Certainly a feeling of welcome-ness when you walk in the door, I hope that when folks come in the door it doesn't look like a government lobby, it looks like a more inviting setting," said Director Tim Hart.

Signs are posted on the doors of the old facility on Desert Flower Boulevard that the County had leased since the condemnation of their building. The church isn't big enough for all DSS programs. Government benefit programs like SNAP food assistance and TANF cash payments are handled in their offices located at the Wells Fargo Tower on 8th Street.