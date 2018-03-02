UCCS opens new stadium with 16-9 win

A six-run third inning propelled the University of Colorado Colorado Springs baseball team to a 16-9 win over Regis to celebrate the grand opening of Mountain Lion Park on Friday.

The new on-campus stadium served as an exciting backdrop for UCCS as they picked up the win in their first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game of the season.

After trailing 3-1, Scott Martiniez got things going in the bottom of the third with a solo home run, which spurred the six-run burst in the inning.

Jaeden Hegmann finished thing in up the inning with a single, sending Colin Ludwig home.

In all, Efrain Medina led with three RBIs as he, Martinez, and Zach Hall each tallied three runs each.

On the mound, Colin Cicere earned his first win of the season by pitching 4.1 innings, allowing four runs off 10 hits.

The win puts the Mountain Lions at 7-6 overall and 1-0 in the RMAC as they continue their series on Saturday with games against Regis at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.