CSPD arrests man previously convicted of sexual assaults in Grand Junction

A Grand Junction man who was set free from prison after his 300 year prison sentence was thrown out was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday.

Police arrested 46-year-old Michael McFadden Friday, after CSPD said he failed to register as a sex offender in Colorado Springs. He is being booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

McFadden was sentenced to more than 300 years in prison in connection to sexual assaults on six children. However, he was released after the state court of appeals ruled in his favor that his trial was delayed beyond the state's speedy trial requirements.

The 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubenstein said McFadden had asked for a continuance twice, which should have waived his right to a speedy trial, but the appeals court ruled in McFadden's favor.

Because the conviction was overturned, he cannot be retried for that case.

(Note: This story's headline has been updated for clarity)

