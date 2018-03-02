Pueblo City-County Library District trailing in national library competition

The Pueblo City-County Library District has made it all the way to the finals of a national competition, and it needs an extra push to be named best public library in the country.

It's about 500 votes behind Williamsburg, Va. to win the 'Leslie Knope' Award for Best Public Library, named after the "Parks and Rec" character.

Thank you to @PCSD60 Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso and Director of Public Relations @DaltonSprouse for casting their votes too! We appreciate all your support these past few weeks! GO PUEBLO!!! #ELGLKnope pic.twitter.com/L36B6yQEkz — Pueblo Library (@pueblolibrary) March 2, 2018

Voting ends at 10 p.m. Friday.

Pueblo came from about 400 votes behind last week to defeat a library from Lawrence, Kansas in the final four of the competition.

CLICK HERE to vote.