Pueblo City-County Library District trailing in national library competition

The Pueblo City-County Library District has made it all the way to the finals of a national competition, and it needs an extra push to be named best public library in the country.
It's about 500 votes behind Williamsburg, Va. to win the 'Leslie Knope' Award for Best Public Library, named after the "Parks and Rec" character.
Thank you to @PCSD60 Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso and Director of Public Relations @DaltonSprouse for casting their votes too! We appreciate all your support these past few weeks! GO PUEBLO!!! #ELGLKnope pic.twitter.com/L36B6yQEkz— Pueblo Library (@pueblolibrary) March 2, 2018
Voting ends at 10 p.m. Friday.
Pueblo came from about 400 votes behind last week to defeat a library from Lawrence, Kansas in the final four of the competition.
CLICK HERE to vote.
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
A Teller County man will spend the weekend in jail on several charges after deputies said the threatened to kill his own children and made threats involving a middle school in Divide.
In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?
Michigan State Patrol says two people were shot and killed on campus. An intense search is now underway on campus for the 19-year-old suspect.
