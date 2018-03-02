Quantcast

Pueblo City-County Library District trailing in national library competition

PUEBLO -

The Pueblo City-County Library District has made it all the way to the finals of a national competition, and it needs an extra push to be named best public library in the country.

It's about 500 votes behind Williamsburg, Va. to win the 'Leslie Knope' Award for Best Public Library, named after the "Parks and Rec" character.

Voting ends at 10 p.m. Friday.

Pueblo came from about 400 votes behind last week to defeat a library from Lawrence, Kansas in the final four of the competition.

CLICK HERE to vote.

