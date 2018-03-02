Safe Streets Task Force program leads to 172 criminal arrests thanks to tips

Crime in Pueblo is taking a hit thanks to the Safe Streets Task Force program, now in its second year.

It relies on the community's feedback to catch criminals.



and i caught up with a resident on pueblo's east side who says it's a great tool to stay informed... And out of harm's way.

"It's just to have that option of keeping my city safe and doing my part is really important to me," said Pueblo resident Andrea Casados.



Casados says she's grateful for the social media posts made every Friday as part of the Safe Streets program, which helps keep the community informed on suspects at large.

"For me to know kind of what's going on and who's doing what is really important in me feeling safe anyway."



The community plays a big role in helping to get criminals off the streets.

"It all falls back on the members of this community that want to make this place safer and improve the quality of life," said Officer Brandon Beauvais with the Pueblo Police Department.

Tips from the community have helped make 172 arrests out of the hundred out of the 195 suspects wanted - that's an 88 percent capture rate.

Cases range from car thefts, to robberies an even homicides.

The task force is a partnership between the FBI, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and the Pueblo Police Department.



But it's the people of Pueblo, who make this collaboration so successful.

"We're getting these criminals from Facebook and we're catching them at a very high success rate," said Casados.

"It's really important for everybody because you can potentially save yourself from being a victim next time."



Below is the list of 23 suspects that haven't been captured dating back to 2016.







If you have any information on any of their whereabouts, contact the Pueblo Police Department.