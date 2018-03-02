Email mistakenly sent to parents of UCCS applicants

An investigation is underway at UCCS after hundreds of emails were sent to the parents of prospective students who have not been admitted to the school.
The emails welcome parents and family members to the UCCS community stating "As a parent or family member of a newly admitted UCCS student, and as a part of the Mountain Lion Family, the Office of Parent and Family programs is here to serve as your listening ear, a community builder, and a communication hub."
The email also reminds parents to have their students sign up for orientation as soon as possible, to let the school know that they have chosen to attend. The signature in the email is Ellen Burkart, the UCCS Parent and Family Programs director.
This was followed by a second email from Matthew Cox, the Senior Executive Director of Enrollment Management, informing those parents that the message was sent in error. "I wanted to personally reach out to address a recent email communication that was delivered to you from UCCS earlier today which was intended for parents of admitted students. Unfortunately, it has come to my attention that the data file used for this communication included parent email addresses for some applicants who have not yet been reviewed for admission or have been denied admission."
"We regret the miscommunication and that's really what it was there was not challenges or errors in the actual admissions decisions," Cox said in an interview Friday.
He also said there was no errors in the direct communication with students about admission to the university.
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
A Teller County man will spend the weekend in jail on several charges after deputies said the threatened to kill his own children and made threats involving a middle school in Divide.
A Teller County man will spend the weekend in jail on several charges after deputies said the threatened to kill his own children and made threats involving a middle school in Divide.
In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?
In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?
Michigan State Patrol says two people were shot and killed on campus. An intense search is now underway on campus for the 19-year-old suspect.
Michigan State Patrol says two people were shot and killed on campus. An intense search is now underway on campus for the 19-year-old suspect.