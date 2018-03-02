Quantcast

Email mistakenly sent to parents of UCCS applicants

An investigation is underway at UCCS after hundreds of emails were sent to the parents of prospective students who have not been admitted to the school.

The emails welcome parents and family members to the UCCS community stating "As a parent or family member of a newly admitted UCCS student, and as a part of the Mountain Lion Family, the Office of Parent and Family programs is here to serve as your listening ear, a community builder, and a communication hub."

The email also reminds parents to have their students sign up for orientation as soon as possible, to let the school know that they have chosen to attend. The signature in the email is Ellen Burkart, the UCCS Parent and Family Programs director.

This was followed by a second email from Matthew Cox, the Senior Executive Director of Enrollment Management, informing those parents that the message was sent in error. "I wanted to personally reach out to address a recent email communication that was delivered to you from UCCS earlier today which was intended for parents of admitted students. Unfortunately, it has come to my attention that the data file used for this communication included parent email addresses for some applicants who have not yet been reviewed for admission or have been denied admission."

"We regret the miscommunication and that's really what it was there was not challenges or errors in the actual admissions decisions," Cox said in an interview Friday. 

He also said there was no errors in the direct communication with students about admission to the university. 

