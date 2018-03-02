Quantcast

CSPD asking for public help in investigation - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

CSPD asking for public help in investigation

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police are asking for help tracking down a vehicle and its driver for an active investigation.

They have not released any details about the investigation, including possible charges or whether the driver is a suspect in any crime.

The vehicle appears in the pictures to be a 1990 or 1992 gold or tan Lincoln Town Car.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighters find homeless camp in storm drain along I-25

    Firefighters find homeless camp in storm drain along I-25

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:24 PM EST2018-03-01 19:24:21 GMT
    Colorado Springs Fire Dept. investigating a fire seen coming from a storm sewer.Colorado Springs Fire Dept. investigating a fire seen coming from a storm sewer.

    Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.

    Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.

  • Penrose woman slapped with $22,000 monthly care bond bill for seized horses

    Penrose woman slapped with $22,000 monthly care bond bill for seized horses

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:37 AM EST2018-03-02 05:37:11 GMT
    Animal owners can be given a care bond charge to take care of their animals while they go through the court system on animal cruelty charges. (KOAA)Animal owners can be given a care bond charge to take care of their animals while they go through the court system on animal cruelty charges. (KOAA)

    In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?

    In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?

  • Teller County man jailed after making threats to own children

    Teller County man jailed after making threats to own children

    Friday, March 2 2018 4:03 PM EST2018-03-02 21:03:02 GMT
    Jason SmithJason Smith

    A Teller County man will spend the weekend in jail on several charges after deputies said the threatened to kill his own children and made threats involving a middle school in Divide. 

    A Teller County man will spend the weekend in jail on several charges after deputies said the threatened to kill his own children and made threats involving a middle school in Divide. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?