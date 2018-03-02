CSPD asking for public help in investigation

Colorado Springs Police are asking for help tracking down a vehicle and its driver for an active investigation.

They have not released any details about the investigation, including possible charges or whether the driver is a suspect in any crime.

The vehicle appears in the pictures to be a 1990 or 1992 gold or tan Lincoln Town Car.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.