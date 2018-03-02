Teller County man jailed after making threats to own children

A Teller County man will spend the weekend in jail on several charges after deputies said the threatened to kill his own children and made threats involving a school in Divide.

Deputies said an anonymous tip on Thursday led them to the home of Jason Smith, who was outside yelling at his children, who range in age from one to 8 years old. Smith was also reportedly threatening a neighbor's family and told them he wanted to be "a school shooter."

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said the threat was not made to Woodland Park Schools and is in no way related to the threat that closed the schools there earlier this week. The threat was made to Summit Elementary in Divide.

Deputies found several rifles and two pistols in his home. He is facing charges of menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and harassment.

Smith is being held in the Teller County jail pending a bond hearing on Monday.

His wife, Nicole Smith is also facing charges of obstruction and child abuse. The children are in protective custody.