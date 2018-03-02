Friday Evening Weather; Gorgeous weather...but Fire Weather Watch!

Today's Forecast:

A broad ridge of high pressure over the Plains is bringing both the clear skies and warmer temps, and this will continue into Sunday. Our local atmosphere is developing what is called, a "uni-directional" flow...which means that...the winds are aligning at all levels. This has a couple effects. It means warmer temps, faster. And it means, stronger winds with time, because they are in alignment, flowing together in the same direction. So, this means breezy conditions Saturday afternoon, becoming windy Saturday night and Sunday. And then, a cold front comes through (with scant moisture), which drops the temps for early next week.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 33, High - 68. Clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny & warm Saturday, breezy by afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low - 30, High - 73. Clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny & warm Saturday, breezy by afternoon.

CANON CITY: Low - 33, High - 72. Clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny & warm Saturday, breezy by afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 30, High - 58. Clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny & warm Saturday, windy by afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 30, High - 57. Clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny & warm Saturday, breezy by afternoon.

PLAINS: Low - 34, High - 75. Clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny & warm Saturday, windy by afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 35, High - 72. Clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny & warm Saturday, windy by afternoon.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK AND NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Sunday starts out nice, but by early afternoon, winds pick up, clouds move in, temps start slowly falling, and there is a chance for a few light showers late in the day, heralding in significantly cooler air for Monday through Wednesday.