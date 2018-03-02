Quantcast

Friday Evening Weather; Gorgeous weather...but Fire Weather Watc - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Friday Evening Weather; Gorgeous weather...but Fire Weather Watch!

Posted: Updated:

Today's Forecast:
A broad ridge of high pressure over the Plains is bringing both the clear skies and warmer temps, and this will continue into Sunday. Our local atmosphere is developing what is called, a "uni-directional" flow...which means that...the winds are aligning at all levels. This has a couple effects. It means warmer temps, faster. And it means, stronger winds with time, because they are in alignment, flowing together in the same direction. So, this means breezy conditions Saturday afternoon, becoming windy Saturday night and Sunday. And then, a cold front comes through (with scant moisture), which drops the temps for early next week.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 33, High - 68. Clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny & warm Saturday, breezy by afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low - 30, High - 73. Clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny & warm Saturday, breezy by afternoon.

CANON CITY: Low - 33, High - 72. Clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny & warm Saturday, breezy by afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 30, High - 58. Clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny & warm Saturday, windy by afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 30, High - 57. Clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny & warm Saturday, breezy by afternoon.

PLAINS: Low - 34, High - 75. Clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny & warm Saturday, windy by afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 35, High - 72. Clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny & warm Saturday, windy by afternoon.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK AND NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Sunday starts out nice, but by early afternoon, winds pick up, clouds move in, temps start slowly falling, and there is a chance for a few light showers late in the day, heralding in significantly cooler air for Monday through Wednesday.

RELATED LINKS:

Drive the Doppler Colorado Temperatures
7-Day Forecast National Temperatures
Weather Cameras Wind Chills
Traffic Wind Speeds
Closings and Delays Photos
Take 5 to Prepare Storm Safe
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighters find homeless camp in storm drain along I-25

    Firefighters find homeless camp in storm drain along I-25

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:24 PM EST2018-03-01 19:24:21 GMT
    Colorado Springs Fire Dept. investigating a fire seen coming from a storm sewer.Colorado Springs Fire Dept. investigating a fire seen coming from a storm sewer.

    Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.

    Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.

  • Penrose woman slapped with $22,000 monthly care bond bill for seized horses

    Penrose woman slapped with $22,000 monthly care bond bill for seized horses

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:37 AM EST2018-03-02 05:37:11 GMT
    Animal owners can be given a care bond charge to take care of their animals while they go through the court system on animal cruelty charges. (KOAA)Animal owners can be given a care bond charge to take care of their animals while they go through the court system on animal cruelty charges. (KOAA)

    In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?

    In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?

  • Teller County man jailed after making threats to own children

    Teller County man jailed after making threats to own children

    Friday, March 2 2018 4:03 PM EST2018-03-02 21:03:02 GMT
    Jason SmithJason Smith

    A Teller County man will spend the weekend in jail on several charges after deputies said the threatened to kill his own children and made threats involving a middle school in Divide. 

    A Teller County man will spend the weekend in jail on several charges after deputies said the threatened to kill his own children and made threats involving a middle school in Divide. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?