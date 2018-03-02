Government employees banned from Mexican tourist ferry route

A warning from the U.S. Embassy today after more explosives were found on a tourist ferry in Mexico.

On Thursday, undetonated explosives were found by Mexican law enforcement officers on a ferry that operates between Cozumel-Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

This comes a week after an explosive detonated on the same route, resulting in dozens of injuries. Several of those hurt were U.S. citizens.

As of Friday, U.S. government employees are banned from using all tourist ferries along this route until further notice.

Law enforcement officers from both countries are investigating.