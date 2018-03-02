Quantcast

Touch-A-Truck fundraiser this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs kids can get up close to some special trucks this weekend at the Norris-Penrose Event Center.

The event will be open on both Saturday and Sunday for most of the day.

  • Saturday, March 3-- 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 4-- 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The trucks range from construction vehicles to fire trucks and other emergency vehicles and will be parked to allow kids the chance to explore them to the fullest. Touch-A Truck is a fundraiser for the Junior League of Colorado Springs' Fostering Change initiative.

On display will be a vactor truck, sweeper, paint truck, grader with large plow and a plow truck with a special plow for kids to paint.

The group uses the funds to help foster youth focused on the risk factors associated with aging out of foster care, including homeless, human trafficking and domestic violence.

Click here to get a list of pricing options. Children under 2 years old are free.   

