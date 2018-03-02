Touch-A-Truck fundraiser this weekend

A Grand Junction man who was set free from prison after his 300 year prison sentence was thrown out was arrested in Colorado Springs Friday.
A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended.
The Conejos County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Conejos County Jail Friday morning.
The Colorado House of Representatives has voted to expel Thornton Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock following sexual harassment accusations from five women. A two-thirds majority was needed to expel Lebsock from the House. It was the first time a member of the Colorado House of Representatives has been expelled from office in 103 years. Results of an independent investigation discovered 11 different allegations from five different women were credible. On Friday, Lebs...
