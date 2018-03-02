Memorial procession for fallen CDOT worker

A procession is underway for a Colorado Department of Transportation worker who was killed while filling potholes near Pagosa Springs.
Representatives and workers of CDOT will be carrying the remains of Nolan Olson to southwest Colorado in a memorial procession to honor his life. The 6-hour, 276-mile procession started at 8:00 a.m. and will travel along US Highway 285, along US 160 over Wold Creek Pass and finally to Olson's final resting place, his hometown of Pagosa Springs.
CDOT employees statewide will pay their respects. The 64-year-old Olson died after being struck by a vehicle On February 2. Olson worked for the department for 14 years and according to a GoFundMe page was looking to retire this year. He died one week after being taken to the hospital in the accident.
The journey home begins. ?????? Nolan’s memorial procession starts on US 285 near Morrison, just west of Denver. Code 10-42: End of duty. Thank you Nolan. #HomewardBound #NolanOlson #CDOTbrother #OlsonProcession #WorkZoneSafety pic.twitter.com/tI4s6R5ark— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 2, 2018
When today's procession reaches South Fork, his stepdaughter and Archuleta County Undersheriff Tonya Hamilton and other members of his family will escort his remains for the final part of the journey. "My family and I have been dumbstruck at the amount of people that want to be involved in bringing Nolan home and honoring him in this way. It's truly been astonishing," said Hamilton on the GoFundMe site. "We haven't been able to find the words to express our gratitude to everyone. As a family, we're humbled by the outpouring of concern and love."
On Saturday, a memorial will take place at 11 a.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center of Pagosa Springs.
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Michigan State Patrol says two people were shot and killed on campus. An intense search is now underway on campus for the 19-year-old suspect.
Michigan State Patrol says two people were shot and killed on campus. An intense search is now underway on campus for the 19-year-old suspect.
In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?
In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?
Pueblo Police are asking for help to identify two masked men who robbed an AT&T store off of W. Northern Avenue Thursday morning.
Pueblo Police are asking for help to identify two masked men who robbed an AT&T store off of W. Northern Avenue Thursday morning.