NOAA's New Satellite GOES S Enjoys Its First Day In Orbit

NASA, in conjunction with NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), launched a new satellite into orbit Thursday, March 1st 2018. This satellite, currently named GOES S, is a new and highly technical weather monitoring satellite.

GOES S (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-S), soon to be remained GOES 17 and eventually refereed to as GOES West, will work together with its partner GOES 16 (known as GOES east), to bring the most comprehensive and sophisticated tools to weather monitoring for all partners of NOAA, such as the National Weather Service. These two satellites will together offer the most comprehensive picture for satellite monitoring over the United States in history.

GOES S will give us a true, high definition look west the western half of the United States, including Alaska. GOES S will have a much higher resolution than the previous weather monitoring satellite, GOES 15. An example of that, GOES 15 had a 4x4km resolution per pixel, while GOES S will have a 2x2km per pixel resolution. That means we'll see per pixel that satellite can see 1.2 miles of coverage, half of what it used to be. This will allow forecasters, for instance, to see smaller wildfires and more accurately track their movements. Just a few other improvements will be things like enhanced lightning tracking, fog and even dust tracking, as well as atmospheric details like CO2 plumes.

Here are a few examples of GOES 16 products, eventually GOES S will broadcast the same features but for the west coast:

GOES 16 Visible Satellite:



GOES 16 Nighttime Micro physics:



Goes 16 Air mass:

