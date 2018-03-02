Aly Raisman suing USOC, USA Gymnastics for negligence

Former US Olympian Aly Raisman has filed suit against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics in the wake of the sentencing of former national team doctor Larry Nassar on sex abuse charges.
Raisman's lawsuit claims both organizations failed to set protocols to monitor Nassar and his work. Raisman also claims both organizations "knew or should have known" about Nassar's conduct. The lawsuit was filed in Santa Clara, California.
Nassar is named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit. Raisman came forward last fall to reveal she was abused by Nassar between 2010 and 2015.
During the trial and sentencing of Nassar in a Minnesota court, dozens of female athletes came forward to voice their outrage at his behavior.
America's Olympic athletes are pushing for reforms within US Olympic Committee in the wake of the gymnastics sex abuse scandal. The Athlete Advisory Council believes the USOC hasn't done enough to protect athlete safety and they want to see changes in the system.
Read more from News 5 on the fallout from the sex abuse case below.



