Search for suspect accused of killing 2 at Central Michigan University

Michigan State Patrol confirm two people were shot and killed on campus this morning. Right now an intense search is now underway on campus for the 19-year-old suspect, identified as James Eric Davis Jr.
Police state neither of the victims were students and it is believed the incident is related to a domestic situation.
Mount Pleasant Police Lt. Larry Klaus told reporters the suspect was taken to a hospital by campus police last night as a result of a possible overdose.
The university sent out the alert via social media platforms at 9:30 a.m. (local) stating the incident started in Campbell Hall.
Today's shooting happened on the last day of classes before spring break.
Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant has an enrollment of about 20,000 students.
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?
Pueblo Police are asking for help to identify two masked men who robbed an AT&T store off of W. Northern Avenue Thursday morning.
