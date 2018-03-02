Search for suspect accused of killing 2 at Central Michigan University

Michigan State Patrol confirm two people were shot and killed on campus this morning. Right now an intense search is now underway on campus for the 19-year-old suspect, identified as James Eric Davis Jr.

Police state neither of the victims were students and it is believed the incident is related to a domestic situation.

Mount Pleasant Police Lt. Larry Klaus told reporters the suspect was taken to a hospital by campus police last night as a result of a possible overdose.

The university sent out the alert via social media platforms at 9:30 a.m. (local) stating the incident started in Campbell Hall.

Today's shooting happened on the last day of classes before spring break.

Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant has an enrollment of about 20,000 students.

