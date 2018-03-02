District Attorney: Despite overturned conviction, McFadden must register as sex offender

A Grand Junction man sentenced to more than 300 years in prison for the sexual assault of six children is now free.
Michael McFadden's conviction was thrown out on a technicality, the court finding his trial was delayed beyond the state's speedy trial requirements.
The District Attorney says the 46-year-old asked for a continuance twice and waived his right to a speedy trial. But on the third continuance McFadden decided to assert his speedy trial rights.
Because the conviction was overturned, McFadden cannot be retried.
According to the Mesa County District Attorney even though this conviction was overturned, McFadden will still be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life as a result of a 1990 conviction for sex assault of a child.
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Pueblo Police are asking for help to identify two masked men who robbed an AT&T store off of W. Northern Avenue Thursday morning.
Fire crews in Pueblo are working to contain a fire at a home near 26th and Norwich on the north side of the city.
In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?
