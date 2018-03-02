District Attorney: Despite overturned conviction, McFadden must register as sex offender

A Grand Junction man sentenced to more than 300 years in prison for the sexual assault of six children is now free.

Michael McFadden's conviction was thrown out on a technicality, the court finding his trial was delayed beyond the state's speedy trial requirements.

The District Attorney says the 46-year-old asked for a continuance twice and waived his right to a speedy trial. But on the third continuance McFadden decided to assert his speedy trial rights.

Because the conviction was overturned, McFadden cannot be retried.

According to the Mesa County District Attorney even though this conviction was overturned, McFadden will still be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life as a result of a 1990 conviction for sex assault of a child.