NATO: Putin's threats are unacceptable

BRUSSELS (AP) - NATO says Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to target its members are unacceptable and that the military alliance will continue using its armed forces to deter aggression.
NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said Friday that "Russian statements threatening to target allies are unacceptable and counterproductive."
Putin said Thursday that Moscow has tested an array of new strategic nuclear weapons that can't be intercepted, telling the West: "You have failed to contain Russia."
Lungescu said NATO's missile defense system is built to respond to attacks from outside Europe and North America and not directed against Russia.
Noting Russia's "aggressive actions" in Ukraine and military buildup around Europe, she said: "NATO is pursuing a twin-track approach to Russia: strong deterrence and defense, combined with meaningful dialogue."
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Pueblo Police are asking for help to identify two masked men who robbed an AT&T store off of W. Northern Avenue Thursday morning.
Fire crews in Pueblo are working to contain a fire at a home near 26th and Norwich on the north side of the city.
In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?
