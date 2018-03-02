Not everyone supports smart bike boom in US

(NBC News) Bike share companies like Limebike, Spin, and Ofo have been popping up on college campuses and city streets across the country. Aiming to provide a greener and more affordable alternative to other ride-share companies, you can rent these brightly colored bikes for about a dollar a ride.



Renting one of these bikes is fairly easy, and just involves scanning a QR code to rent a bike without the need to return it to a docking station.



Not everyone is pleased with these bikes, though. While users are encouraged to lock and put the bikes away neatly, not everyone does. Bikes are being left on sidewalks, in lakes, and being used as pranks. One Texas family woke up to 14 bikes on their front lawn!



"Each of our markets we have a local and operations maintenance team that does daily patrols through vans or foot patrols to make sure they're properly parked," explains LimeBike representative Jack Song.

Here in Colorado Springs, PikeRide expects to be up and running soon with 208 bikes at 26 stations across downtown. The plans for our community include the BCycle by Trek with a heads-up touch screen display for easy rentals.


