Saying Goodbye To Billy Graham

Billy Graham will be laid to rest Friday in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. You can watch LIVE within the News 5 app on on KOAA.com starting at 10:00 a.m. (MST)

The service comes after a week that saw thousands of visitors pay their respects at the Billy Graham Library, as well as at the U.S. Capitol, where his body laid in honor. 

The service is to be led his son, Franklin Graham who earlier this week said,"He would say 'This is too much about Billy Graham..he wouldn't be happy. He wanted it to be more about the Lord, Jesus Christ."

Graham's life will also be memorialized by his pastor, Don Wilton, before being buried next to his wife Ruth on library grounds.

